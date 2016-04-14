April 14, 2016
Nearly 80 departments and labs will host a total of 380 activities in 170 spaces around campus for 20,000 visitors on April 23 in an open house to commemorate the 100th anniversary of MIT’s move to Cambridge. The activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Lemelson-MIT Program awarded its annual Student Prize Tuesday, recognizing promising inventors from across the United States. Six MIT students were among the winners announced.
Thirteen faculty from twelve departments gave snapshots of their current research — ranging from studying financial systems based on mobile phones in Africa to finding genetic pathways to improve the efficiency of biofuel production — at a symposium on the future of MIT research, “MIT’s Frontiers of the Future,” April 11.
For years, the federal government, states, and some cities have enthusiastically made vast troves of data open to the public. Acres of paper records on demographics, public health, traffic patterns, energy consumption, family incomes and many other topics have been digitized and posted on the Web.
