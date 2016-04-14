The Tech - Online EditionMIT's oldest and largest
newspaper & the first
newspaper published
on the web
Last Published: April 14, 2016
Boston Weather: 38.0°F | Partly Cloudy
lenny martinez—The Tech

A tombstone was errected on the grounds where Bexley used to stand late Saturday night. Bexley Hall was closed in 2013 due to structural problems, and demolition was approved in early 2015. In place of Bexley Hall, there is now a small park.

20,000 visitors expected at open house
By Editors
April 14, 2016
Nearly 80 departments and labs will host a total of 380 activities in 170 spaces around campus for 20,000 visitors on April 23 in an open house to commemorate the 100th anniversary of MIT’s move to Cambridge. The activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(1 comment)
Six MIT students win Lemelson-MIT prize
April 14, 2016
The Lemelson-MIT Program awarded its annual Student Prize Tuesday, recognizing promising inventors from across the United States. Six MIT students were among the winners announced.
Faculty highlight diverse ‘frontiers’ of MIT’s research
April 14, 2016
Thirteen faculty from twelve departments gave snapshots of their current research — ranging from studying financial systems based on mobile phones in Africa to finding genetic pathways to improve the efficiency of biofuel production — at a symposium on the future of MIT research, “MIT’s Frontiers of the Future,” April 11.
Media Lab’s ‘Data USA’ aims to make government data easy to use
By Steve Lohr
THE NEW YORK TIMES
April 14, 2016
For years, the federal government, states, and some cities have enthusiastically made vast troves of data open to the public. Acres of paper records on demographics, public health, traffic patterns, energy consumption, family incomes and many other topics have been digitized and posted on the Web.
More News
Opinion

Campus Life

Sports

Arts